Up to 3 inches of snow forecast for Hickory area

Folks in the Catawba Valley have a chance to see snow on Friday — but how much?

That is the question Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, has been studying for the past several days.

“All of Catawba County should see some snow. Areas south of Highway 10 will see snow, but there won’t be as much accumulation,” Powell said. He added that the forecast begins with rain at midnight and transitions to a snow mixture by sunrise on Friday.

“This will be a heavy, wet snow,” Powell explained. “We could see it stick to trees and power lines. The main roads will be wet, and side roads could get snow covered.”

This may impact travel on Friday morning. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for areas in the Catawba Valley, effective from Thursday evening to Friday night. Areas included in the watch are the western North Carolina mountains, northern foothills, and northwest Piedmont of the state.

“Some models have slowed the storm down and we could see it lasting until 4-6 p.m. on Friday,” Powell said. “If it does last longer, it will get colder and more areas will see increased accumulations.”