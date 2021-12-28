'Unsettled weather pattern' to bring rain, cooler temps by early next week

The rain-starved Hickory area is expected to receive some relief from the dry conditions later this week, Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said Tuesday.

He said the area is in store for a “very unsettled weather pattern” that could at times bring heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Wednesday into Thursday morning and Saturday into Sunday are shaping up to be the best opportunities for those more severe storms, though there may be showers on other days as well, Powell said.

“That will really help out with the dry conditions and the drought,” Powell said. “It won’t completely erase it but it should knock a good chunk out of it at least.”

Much of Catawba and Alexander counties are listed in severe drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor, with locations to the west of the area classified as in moderate drought.

Even with the rain, temperatures in the foothills are expected to stay warm, Powell said, but a cold front moving in over the weekend will bring more normal winter temperatures in the first days of 2022.

Overall, Powell anticipates the Hickory area will see average or above-average temperatures throughout the winter.

“I think that we’ll get our chances to see some snow, but I don’t think there will be a lot of chances,” Powell said.

