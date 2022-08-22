Unlock Our Vote event to be held in Hickory

HICKORY — A drive to register North Carolina residents formerly barred from voting under state law will arrive in Hickory this week.

As of July 27, any individual on probation, parole, or post release supervision is immediately eligible to register and vote in North Carolina.

The NC Supreme Court ruled recently that tax-paying citizens with criminal records should be eligible to register and vote because denying them that right was equal to taxation without representation. As a result, the Forward Justice Coalition Partners kicked off the Unlock Our Vote Freedom Summer Tour on July 27 in Raleigh. Events are now being held across the state.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ and United Way agency Exodus Homes will host an Unlock Our Vote voter information and registration drive at the Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

Exodus Ministries is working with 17 other organizations to coordinate the event. Organizers hope to draw people on probation, parole, and post release supervision as well as others from the community who want to register to vote and learn more about the voting process.

Information about absentee ballots, civilian voter registration deadlines, early voting, and other topics will be available. The event will also serve as a reunion for alumni of Catawba Correctional Center in Newton.

The event will include special speakers from around the state, music, and free lunch for all who attend.

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier, Exodus Homes executive director and founding pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ, has been working for several months with leaders from across the state to bring the Unlock Our Vote rally to Hickory.

"The right to vote is a right that protects all other rights. We want to make sure all people know how they can participate in the democratic process of the American experiment," said Longcrier.

For more information about the Unlock Our Vote rally contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.