University pep rally, concerts and plays

Rock concert in downtown Hickory

Power rock band Greg Humphreys Electric Trio kicks off a new season of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series on Friday at 7 p.m. The group will perform on The Sails Stage in Union Square.

Prior to the concert on Friday, Lenoir-Rhyne University will host The Bears are Back Pep Rally at 6 p.m. on Union Square to prepare for the university’s football season home opener on Saturday.

The pep rally will include appearances by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, LR President Fred Whitt, and Head Football Coach Mike Jacobs, along with the LR marching band and spirit team.

The Sails Original Music Series will feature free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday in September. The band lineup includes Miss Tess on Sept. 9, Jake Blount on Sept. 16, the Randall Bramblett Band on Sept. 23 and the Lonesome Ace Stringband on Sept. 30.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs in addition to the seating available at Union Square. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

Season finale in Valdese concert series

Valdese prepares to close another successful concert series, as they welcome beach group The Tonez to the stage on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Salisbury based band tours throughout the Carolinas playing beach music at festivals, parties and special events. The Tonez are an eight-piece ensemble dedicated to keeping crowds on their feet dancing and enjoying live music.

Concessions will be provided by the Valdese Pilot Club.

“Hello, Dolly!” opens this weekend in Newton

Bursting with humor, romance, and energetic dancing, “Hello, Dolly!” provides some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history.

Join the Green Room Theatre for this musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play “The Matchmaker” as we meet the romantic and comedic Dolly Gallagher-Levi, the turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” who is certain to thrill and entertain audiences of every generation.

There will be performances on Sept. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18. Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 years old and younger.

Atlantic Coast Theatre to perform in Hiddenite

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Celebration Family Night on Sept. 8. The center will have a dinner and a family friendly show at 6:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite.

Step back in time and enjoy “The Time Machine” presented by Atlantic Coast Theatre. H.G. Wells’ 1895 science fiction novel travels to the stage in this steampunk rock musical. In this play, a Victorian era time traveler ventures far into the future encountering the ethereal Eloi and the dangerous subterranean Morlocks. He must return to his own time with a lesson in embracing diversity essential to saving the human species.

Dinner will be spaghetti with tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. Entry fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The center is offering this budget-friendly family night at a low cost to help keep the community connected and provide families with something to enjoy together. Reserve your seats today by calling 828-632-6966 or online at hiddenitearts.org.