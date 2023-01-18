University Christian High School student honored

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently presented the DAR Good Citizen’s Award for the school year 2022-23 to Langley Grace Parker.

The DAR Good Citizens Committee honors a senior student in a public or private high school who best exemplifies the characteristics of leadership, service, dependability and patriotism.

Parker is the daughter of Jenny and Kevin Parker, and is a senior at University Christian High School, where she is an AP scholar, junior marshal, and National Honor Society member. She has served as co-captain of the girls’ varsity tennis team, team manager for the boys’ tennis team, leadership team member for the Youth Legislative Assembly, and as an ambassador. She is a JR Baker’s Dozen Honoree at The Corner Table in Newton, and volunteers with Brookdale Assisted Living Center, Clater Kaye Community Theatre, and Junior Cotillion classes.

Parker received a monetary honorarium and has advanced to the district level for judging.

DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world's largest women's organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. More information is available at www.ncdar.org/JohnHoyleChapter.htm.