University Christian High School senior honored

HICKORY — University Christian High School announced that Ainsley Richardson, a senior at UCHS, has been designated a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scores of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Ainsley is the daughter of Ryan and Carina Richardson.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.