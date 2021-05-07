Universal Furniture growing in Conover; VP says company has raised pay, improved benefits

In a year and a half, Universal Furniture turned a former Southern Furniture plant in Conover on its head. The company set up a new custom furniture line, brought in new equipment and technology, and reimagined the furniture process. Now, Universal is looking to grow its custom upholstery division even more.
Universal Furniture bought Southern Furniture, a custom upholstered furniture manufacturer, in October 2019. Since then, Universal has invested over $500,000 in the new plant, said Senior Vice President Sean O’Connor. New technology was added, the building was updated and rearranged to improve workflow and thousands of new fabrics, furniture styles and offerings were developed to be manufactured in the facility.
“We were lucky enough to be financially stable enough to not have to go back into manufacturing the same products,” O’Connor said. “We’re financially stable enough to do it right.”
Overall, with the updates to the facility, General Manager Dale Smith said he wanted to improve the workflow in the factory as well as the morale and culture at the plant.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and the culture in companies is so stagnant, and I want to change that,” Smith said.
Universal painted walls with a fresh white coat to brighten the space, and employees are encouraged to come to Smith and other management with their concerns, he said.
The facility’s dated aspects, like green shag carpeting, were removed and the product development department moved to a brightly-lit former showroom, O’Connor said.
All designs are put into online systems, and fabric is cut on automated cutters. The facility recently got a top-of-the-line cutting machine and plans to add more, Smith said.
The company replaced all the sewing machines with new ones and added electronic tablets at each sewing station so sewing patterns are easy to access and update when needed, Smith said. Because the plant makes custom furniture and offers a variety of options, the patterns are plentiful.
“All the information is right there for them,” Smith said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for years, and when I said I wanted to do it here, they said to go for it.”
In the upholstery and stuffing area, a down filler and a new air compressor were added. The entire upholstery area was reconfigured; furniture pieces now flow from one end of the room to the other rather than zig-zagging through stations around the room, Smith said.
By improving the technology and culture at the facility, Smith also hopes to attract new workers.
With almost a year of custom upholstery completed at the Conover plant, new orders have doubled and more growth is on the horizon. Universal hopes to hire 50 to 60 new employees by the end of 2021, O’Connor said. Hiring now, though, is a challenge.
“Deep down, what we need is more people, so we’re trying to find them,” Smith said.
The company has raised pay, improved benefits and is offering incentive bonuses for new employees and current employees who bring in new employees, O’Connor said.
Still, O’Connor says the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with limited supplies in the furniture industry make employees hesitant to leave current jobs for a new company.
“It’s pretty challenging for the industry,” he said.
Smith says the solution to the limited number of available workers is to get younger people interested. He’s reached out to the community college to connect to young students learning through the college.
“The biggest thing we want to do is reach the students not planning to go to college,” Smith said. “The root of the solution is to get them out of high school.”
Despite hiring difficulties, business has boomed for the new custom upholstery branch of Universal, said Neil MacKenzie, vice president of marketing. The company added an online tool for customers to see what each fabric looks like, and outdoor furniture was included in the lineup at the end of 2020.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “To be in special-order upholstery we’ve had to train all our teams, and with all that has been taking place on Earth in the last year, we’re happy with what we’ve seen.”