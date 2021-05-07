Universal Furniture growing in Conover; VP says company has raised pay, improved benefits

“Deep down, what we need is more people, so we’re trying to find them,” Smith said.

The company has raised pay, improved benefits and is offering incentive bonuses for new employees and current employees who bring in new employees, O’Connor said.

Still, O’Connor says the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with limited supplies in the furniture industry make employees hesitant to leave current jobs for a new company.

“It’s pretty challenging for the industry,” he said.

Smith says the solution to the limited number of available workers is to get younger people interested. He’s reached out to the community college to connect to young students learning through the college.

“The biggest thing we want to do is reach the students not planning to go to college,” Smith said. “The root of the solution is to get them out of high school.”

Despite hiring difficulties, business has boomed for the new custom upholstery branch of Universal, said Neil MacKenzie, vice president of marketing. The company added an online tool for customers to see what each fabric looks like, and outdoor furniture was included in the lineup at the end of 2020.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” he said. “To be in special-order upholstery we’ve had to train all our teams, and with all that has been taking place on Earth in the last year, we’re happy with what we’ve seen.”

