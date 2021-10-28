UnitedHealthcare back in-network at Catawba Valley Medical Center

Catawba Valley Medical Center is once again in the health care network for people with UnitedHealthcare insurance.

The hospital was out-of-network for about a month as a contract between the entities was not renewed at the end of September.

The contract dispute was largely over reimbursement rates, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Thursday, Catawba Valley Health System and UnitedHealthcare reached a multi-year agreement, Catawba Valley Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said.

The agreement will keep services affordable, Webber said. The agreement means UnitedHealthcare insurance holders are now in-network for CVMC hospital services and Catawba Valley Medical Group services. That includes patients with UnitedHealthcare commercial, Medicare Advantage, VA Community Care Network plans and UnitedHealthcare Medicaid plan.

All services provided after Oct. 1, during the gap in contracts, will be considered in-network as well, Webber said.

