United Way welcomes new board members

Preparing to take on the challenges of a new year, the Catawba County United Way welcomed five new faces on its board of directors in December.

They included Bradley Fowler from Catawba County Government, Honey Estrada from Catawba County Health, Kenneth Temple from Corning, Andrea Thompson from Catawba County Schools and Kimberly Whitley from Patrick Harper & Dixon, LLP.

“It’s an outstanding group of community leaders, and we’re very thankful they would agree to support the community through their service on the Catawba County United Way board, especially during a time that’s been so challenging because of the current pandemic,” CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor said.

The CCUW Board of Directors is the policy-making arm of the organization. It formulates policies, oversees the management of the organization, approves the annual budget, and establishes and oversees the guidelines for annual grant funding.

This new group fills out a list of 25 other local community leaders who make up this year’s CCUW Board of Directors.