United Way uses blessings box as passionate response to break-in

How would you feel if your home was broken into and robbed?

Would you feel anger, disappointment, fear?

Back in December, this was the situation the Catawba County United Way faced. Around midnight on a Saturday, a window at the CCUW building was shattered and alarms were activated as someone entered and stole several items.

Instead of being overwhelmed by negative emotions, the United Way decided to respond with compassion. It ended up that what was taken during the break-in were just some canned sodas and a backpack.

“This told us a lot about the desperation behind that crime,” CCUW Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said. “They left valuable items, TVs, laptops, monitors and took what most of us take for granted.”

So, in response to the robbery, the CCUW had a blessings box built.

For many in our community, these basic needs have grown since the start of the pandemic.