United Way to present school supply drive

HICKORY — Last year, despite limitations related to the pandemic, the Catawba County United Way (CCUW) was able to collect more than 4,400 items and raised $1,080 during its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

These resources went to students in need from all three local public school districts — Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

The CCUW will host this year’s school supply drive, from July 5 through Aug. 5, making sure every child has the tools they need to succeed.

Jenkins Elementary School Principal Calandra Davis said it is imperative to have community support in providing school supplies for students.

“Schools address students' comprehensive needs through the shared efforts of school personnel, the students themselves, their families, and the community at large,” Davis said. “Together we are collectively responsible for preparing the next generation to be productive members of society.”

The United Way encourages anyone who can, to help support this effort to reach the more than 22,000 public school students in the county. Last year, along with hundreds of individual donors, the CCUW partnered with 16 local businesses, who helped collect Stuff the Bus items.