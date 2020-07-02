United Way set to 'stuff the bus' with school supply drive

HICKORY - The Catawba County United Way is getting ready to host its annual school supply drive, from July 6 through Aug. 3.
The event benefits all three public school districts in Catawba County (Hickory Public Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools) and because of the effects of COVID-19, it may be even more impactful this year.
“The support the United Way provides with school supplies is crucial to help provide resources to support all of our students and make sure they have what they need to be successful in school,” said Jennifer Griffin, Grandview Middle School principal.
“These resources will become even more important as families continue to have hardships affording the materials their children need in school, and school budgets remain tight.”
What’s needed: three-ring binders, backpacks, spiral notebooks, graph paper, notebook paper (college and regular rule), pens, pencils, glue sticks, erasers, folders, crayons, colored pencils, ear buds, rulers, markers, scissors, pencil boxes, Ziplock bags (sandwich, quart, gallon), composition books.
Personal hygiene products needed include Kleenex, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes.
Once collected, United Way volunteers will sort and package items for pick up by local school personnel prior to classes starting in August. Items collected will be available through school social workers or other school personnel.
Items can be dropped off at the Catawba County United Way office at 2760 Tate Blvd. in Hickory. Other drop-off sites include all branches of the Catawba County Library system. Various companies throughout Catawba County are doing internal collections as well.
Monetary donations can be mailed to the Catawba County United Way – P.O. Box 2425, Hickory, NC 28603 – or online at Facebook.
“The Catawba County United Way is focused on helping every child in the county reach their potential which is why the United Way searches out needs related to education and works to meet them every year, especially during times as challenging as now,” CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor said.
For more information about the drive, call 828-327-6851 or email jbailey@ccunitedway.com.
