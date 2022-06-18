United Way seeks school supply drive partners

HICKORY — The cost of gas has gone up. The price of food has gone up. The price of rent has gone up. Now more than ever families can use a hand to make ends meet.

And while it’s only mid-June the Catawba County United Way (CCUW) is already focused on helping parents meet the needs of a new school year.

Planning is underway for the 2022 CCUW School Supply Drive, and the United Way is looking for area companies, churches and public agencies to be collection sites. The drive benefits students in all three local public-school districts: Catawba County, Hickory Public and Newton-Conover City Schools.

Last year, the CCUW drive collected more than 6,000 individual items, received more than $800 in donations and Publix donated more than $4,000 in store gift cards.

The 2021 collection partners were West Rock, Catawba Valley Medical Center, Peoples Bank, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Partnership for Children, Trinity Ridge, Century Furniture, Hickory Chair, Paramount Automotive, A Women’s View, Catawba County Government, Catawba County Library system, Cloninger Ford Hickory, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Authentic Church, ZF Chassis Components and Target in Hickory.

The success of the CCUW School Supply Drive meant hundreds of local students had the tools they needed to succeed.

This year’s drive will run from July 1 – Aug. 1.

Host a collection site by calling the CCUW at 828-327-6851 or email John Bailey at the United Way, jbailey@ccunitedway.com or visit https://www.ccunitedway.com/catawba-county-united-way-school-supply-drive.