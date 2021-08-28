United Way school supply drive collects more than 6,000 items

Every educator has one ... a stash of extra classroom supplies, according to Webb A. Murray Elementary Principal Angela Garcia.

“Sometimes we get a call from a mother who will say she went shopping, but has four students in school and all of them have notebooks and pencils because she thinks that is what is the most important, but then can’t buy all of them crayons and scissors,” Garcia said.

The principal said that’s when a teacher’s extra supplies come in handy, and this year the Catawba County United Way (CCUW) was able to help share more than 6,100 items among every local public school.

The CCUW’s annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive wrapped up earlier in August and the items were distributed to all three local public school districts — Catawba County, Hickory Public and Newton-Conover City Schools.

The United Way received more than $800 in monetary donations to purchase additional supplies.