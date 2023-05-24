HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way’s Small Businesses Love Big grant cycle opened on May 22.

This is a new CCUW initiative started last summer. It is an opportunity for small companies in Catawba County (50 employees or less) to invest back into their communities by supporting local nonprofit programs.

Each participating company contributes $365 a year, which will be used to fund this new Catawba County United Way allocation process focused on local small and start-up non-profits.

Criteria for applying for a grant:

• The nonprofit agency and its program being funded is focused on helping Catawba County residents.

• The program impacts individuals/families in need in one or more CCUW impact area: health, education, income.

• Provide proof of 501c3 status.

• Provide impact report after use of funds, including demographics.

• Asking for a grant between $2,000 and $5,000.

• Not currently receiving funds for the program through the annual CCUW grant process.

SBLB Grant Timeline

• May 22 – SBLB application opens on CCUW website.

• June 12 – SBLB applications dues.

• June 15 – applications reviewed by SBLB representatives.

• Grants will be announced end of June.

Learn more at ccunitedway.com or call 828-327-6851.

Applications can be found at https://www.ccunitedway.com/form/small-business-grant-application.