United Way hosts collection to support local food pantries

Sometimes, we all just need a little help.

In 2020, 8,261 households in Catawba County received food benefits through the Catawba County Social Services. That number nearly doubled this year to 15,698 households.

To help meet the issue of food insecurity in our community, the Catawba County United Way (CCUW) is hosting its annual food drive, June 14-18.

The drive will support local nonprofits who also play a pivotal role in helping families meet their food needs throughout the year.

During last year’s event, the CCUW collected more than 6,400 items — weighing more than 2 tons and distributed them among The Salvation Army, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, the Hickory Soup Kitchen and The Corner Table Soup kitchen in Newton.

This kind of outreach is critical to these local resources.

Greater Hickory CCM helped an average of 850 households per month, more than 10,000 families, with monthly supplemental food assistance last year.

In Newton, The Corner Table provides more than 4,000 meals to an average of 123 guests per day and more than 1,000 students receive a bag of food through its Backpack program weekly.