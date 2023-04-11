HICKORY — Every year, the Catawba County United Way s focused on helping youth achieve their potential.

This includes supporting programs that address school readiness, academic achievement and helping to enhance a parent’s involvement with their child’s education.

The CCUW is excited to help even further by hosting a children’s book drive through April 28.

The drive will benefit the Catawba County Partnership for Children’s Little Free Library program, which maintains 15 library boxes across the county. They are stocked with children’s books and interactive games.

Learn more about the Little Free Library program at https://catawbakids.com/.

The Catawba County Partnership for Children has been a long-time funded partner of the CCUW, which included support for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in the past and currently support for the Parents as Teachers program.

New children’s books can be dropped off at the Catawba County United Way office at 2760 Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

If you have any questions about the CCUW book drive, call 828-327-6851.