United Way hosts celebration of local volunteer heroes

Being a volunteer is just part of life for Jack Edwards. His mother taught him the value of helping others when he was young, but he did stray for a while after drugs lured him down a different path.

“When I got the opportunity to come to Exodus Homes and work on getting my life back on track, I moved into a room with two fellas and didn’t know what was going on,” Edwards said. “But those two, they made sure I had everything I needed. They were always there for me.”

The longer he stayed at Exodus Homes, the more he looked for ways to start helping others, and inspiring others to find a better path.

“When I wake up in the morning, I don’t wake up for me. I wake up to be a servant of God,” Edwards said.