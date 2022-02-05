United Way helps distribute 1,200 face masks to homeless

HICKORY — While dealing with the pandemic has challenged all of us, the struggle is amplified even more for the most vulnerable in our community.

The Catawba County United Way (CCUW) wants to bridge this gap between need and resources by helping to distribute 1,200 N95 face masks.

The face masks were provided by the Catawba County Department of Social Services, which received a supply of the N95 masks from the state’s Health and Human Services Department.

“The group we’re reaching out to is a vulnerable population and a silent population because they aren’t seen,” Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said. “There is also the realization that face masks are harder for the homeless population to get because of the travel it requires, so the challenge is to meet them where they are.”

The CCUW coordinated its initial distribution of the face masks by creating 155 care packages containing five of the N95 facemasks and a $25 Food Lion gift card. The packages were shared with the Family Guidance Center to distribute during their homeless outreach projects in the county.