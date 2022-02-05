United Way helps distribute 1,200 face masks to homeless

HICKORY — While dealing with the pandemic has challenged all of us, the struggle is amplified even more for the most vulnerable in our community.
The Catawba County United Way (CCUW) wants to bridge this gap between need and resources by helping to distribute 1,200 N95 face masks.
The face masks were provided by the Catawba County Department of Social Services, which received a supply of the N95 masks from the state’s Health and Human Services Department.
“The group we’re reaching out to is a vulnerable population and a silent population because they aren’t seen,” Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said. “There is also the realization that face masks are harder for the homeless population to get because of the travel it requires, so the challenge is to meet them where they are.”
The CCUW coordinated its initial distribution of the face masks by creating 155 care packages containing five of the N95 facemasks and a $25 Food Lion gift card. The packages were shared with the Family Guidance Center to distribute during their homeless outreach projects in the county.
The Catawba County United Way partnered with the Hickory Soup Kitchen to acquire the gift cards. Bumgarner saw this as an opportunity to provide another resource to the homeless population.
You can help the United Way and its community partners continue to provide resources to the homeless in Catawba County.
Through February the CCUW is accepting donations to benefit local outreach projects. Items being collected include: backpacks, batteries, flashlights, cleaning wipes, hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, first aid items, sleeping bags, ponchos, gloves, socks, hats and brushes.
Donations can be dropped off at the Catawba County United Way at 2760 Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory. For more information, call 828-327-6851.