United Way gathers supplies for the homeless

HICKORY — Through the months of January and February, the Catawba County United Way will be hosting a drive to collect much-needed items for homeless individuals and families in the community.

The donations will be distributed to local homeless outreach missions in Catawba County.

Last year, more than 1,000 calls were made from Catawba County to NC 211 for help with housing and shelter. These calls included requests for information on shelters (226), low-cost housing (424) and rent assistance (374). NC 211 is the health and human services information line provided by United Way of North Carolina.

You can help support local homeless outreach projects by donating backpacks, batteries, flashlights, cleaning wipes, hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, first aid items, sleeping bags, ponchos, gloves, socks, hats and brushes.

Donations can be dropped off at the Catawba County United Way at 2760 Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory. For more information call 828-327-6851 or email jbailey@ccunitedway.com.