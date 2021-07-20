United Way food drive collects 4,000-plus items

HICKORY — In June, the Catawba County United Way’s annual food drive collected nearly 2 tons — more than 4,000 items — of non-perishable food. This year the CCUW collected more than 900 personal hygiene items as well.

“For the folks we serve it is the difference between having food for their family or not, so a food drive like this is vital,” Hickory Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce said.

In 2020, 8,261 households in Catawba County received food benefits through the Catawba County Social Services. That number nearly doubled this year to 15,698 households.

Along with these resources, local food drives like the CCUW’s annual June event provide another layer of help for individuals and families in need when they need it.

The donations will be distributed among three of the county’s food pantries — The Salvation Army, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry. The county’s two soup kitchens — The Corner Table in Newton and The Hickory Soup Kitchen also benefit from the drive.

The Corner Table Executive Director Summer Jenkins said while there was a 16 percent increase in their guests between 2019 and 2020, the numbers are staying constant for 2021.