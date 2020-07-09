United Way food drive brings in more than 6,400 items

HICKORY - From beans, to rice, to pasta, to soup, the number of donations to this year’s Catawba County United Way June Food Drive continued to climb through the week of June 22. By the end of the drive, more than 6,400 items – weighing more than 2 tons – were donated.
Along with the many individuals who stopped by with bags and boxes of items, several local businesses and churches stepped up in a big way to help, including Design Foundry, Target, Peoples Bank, Publix in Sherrills Ford and the Royal Chapel Church of God. The food drive benefits the food pantries at The Salvation Army in Hickory, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry along with The Corner Table Soup Kitchen and the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
The food will impact hundreds of families in Catawba County.
Last year, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Ministry served 3,500 unique households that contain 8,592 individuals while The Corner Soup Kitchen in Newton averages around 900 meals served per week.
“We are humbled by the response to this food drive by those who donated and by those who volunteered their time to help sort the thousands of items brought in,” John Bailey with the Catawba County United Way said. “This collective effort shows the power of a community united in helping those in need.”
The United Way thanks everyone who helped or donated to this event. For more than 75 years, the Catawba County United Way has focused on increasing the organized capacity of people to help others.
For more information about the CCUW call 828-327-6851 or visit the Catawba County United Way Facebook page.
