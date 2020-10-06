United Way conducts school supply drive

HICKORY — While the numbers were down, the spirit of giving was still strong from those involved in this year’s Catawba County United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

The Catawba County United Way works every year to ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed, and the highlight of this effort is the annual Stuff the Bus Schools Supply Drive.

The event benefits all three public school districts in Catawba County —Hickory Public Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools.

For 2020, the CCUW’s drive focused on collecting basic classroom supplies including notebook paper, pens, pencils, glue, spiral notebooks, folders and backpacks. To address needs associated with COVID-19, the drive collected hygiene items like Kleenex, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.

The United Way was able to collect 4,402 individual items and raised $1,080 in donations. The items collected will be available through school social workers or other school personnel.