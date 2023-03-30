CONOVER — The Catawba County United Way recently hosted its annual Board Advance at The Heritage Barn in Conover.

It was an opportunity for the Catawba County United Way staff to share the agency’s community impact from last year and discuss plans for expanding its outreach even further this year with guidance and help from the CCUW Board.

The discussion included finding new ways to address the lack of affordable housing in the county and improving access to resources for those in need.

“We had a fantastic and transformative board advance. We were able to discuss the vision and mission of the Catawba County United Way and look forward to working together to make sure our United Way is one in purpose in making sure to be a conduit in our community for many decades to come,” Johann Louchez, CCUW Board president and Senior Vice President Foothills Market President/Truist, said.

The meeting was also fortunate to have Terry Phillips, Director of Multicultural Affairs at Lenoir-Rhyne University, attend and lead the group in diversity/equity/inclusion training.

“Catawba County United Way’s board of directors are a fearless group. They readily embrace challenges and obstacles so that Catawba County United Way can best serve our community," CCUW Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said after the meeting. "Listening to them set course for us was inspirational, and we’re fortunate to have leadership of this caliber."

This year, the CCUW is helping to support 19 programs at 14 local nonprofits focused on one of three impact areas: education, health and financial stability.

Learn more about the Catawba County United Way and its mission at ccunitedway.com.