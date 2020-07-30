United Way asks families to complete survey

HICKORY — United Way of North Carolina recently launched a statewide survey to assess how COVID-19 has impacted community members across the state. All North Carolina families are invited to complete the United Way of North Carolina COVID-19 survey at www.covidsurveync.org.
The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential. The online survey will remain open through Aug. 21. Preliminary results from the survey will be released in September.
“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19," said Laura Zink Marx, United Way of North Carolina president and CEO.
Marx said that this survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had across the state, community by community.
“The results will help inform United Ways, state and community leaders in how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. Completing the survey takes about 10 minutes.
