United Way announces new executive director

“My parents instilled service to the community both by teaching and example, with my mother having served on the United Way board,” Bumgarner said. “The United Way is uniquely positioned to address poverty and its impact on our community and other issues in a way that unites us all and strengthens our community.”

After earning his BA in Psychology from the University of North Carolina in 1987, Bumgarner came back to Catawba County to work at Frye Regional Medical Center. He moved on to a position with the county’s Department of Social Services Child Protective and Foster Care services before moving into the Adult Protective Services as a lead social worker.

He earned a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University in 2010, and in 2011, Bumgarner accepted the position as the executive director at Adult Life Programs.

“I believe we always stand on the shoulders of the people who come before us, and I think it’s that way with professions as well,” Bumgarner said.

“Catawba County DSS gave me a skillset that I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else. Adult Life Programs really gave me the opportunity to put that skillset to work, allowing me to grow a program that served our community on so many levels.”