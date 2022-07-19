United Way announces 2023 funded partners

HICKORY — The Catawba County United Way board of directors, with the help of community volunteers, recently approved a list of grants for 19 programs from 14 local nonprofit agencies, with a total allocation of $494,000.

Every year, the CCUW works to identify and prioritize the greatest human needs in the community and then collaborates with other nonprofits and public agencies to ensure resources are available for those in crisis.

It is another impactful list receiving CCUW support next year with programs focused on improving reading skills of elementary students, providing meals for seniors, providing emergency shelter and transitional housing and ensuring the safety of those escaping domestic violence, to name a few.

Catawba County United Way will use the donor dollars pledged during this year’s campaign to help support the list of 2023 programs.

“Catawba County United Way, in supporting our funded partners this year, stands side by side with these agencies as we address inequities in our community,” CCUW Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said. “We know that our community is much stronger and better when we all succeed, and these agencies shine as examples of what we all can be in lifting others up. United, we continue to accomplish the remarkable.”

2023 funded programs include the following:

EDUCATION

The Salvation Army – Boys & Girls Club;

Council on Adolescents — student mentoring;

Council on Adolescents — healthy youth education;

Partnership for Children — parents as teacher;

Patrick Beaver Learning Resources Center — literacy tutoring;

Sipe’s Orchard Home — transitional house for teens;

INCOME

Exodus Homes — transitional housing, recently incarcerated;

Greater Hickory CCM — crisis financial assistance, rent/mortgage;

The Salvation Army:

- Crisis Financial Assistance for families;

- Shelter of Hope;

Habitat for Humanity —home repairs;

HEALTH

Adult Life Programs — adult day care subsidies;

American Red Cross — emergency disaster services;

DSS Senior Nutrition Services — meals on wheels;

Exodus Homes — medically assisted recovery;

Family Guidance Center:

- First Step Domestic Violence services;

- sexual assault services;

Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center - child medical exams;

The Mental Health Fund — Catawba Valley Healthcare.

The goal of the Catawba County United Way every year is to increase the overall capacity of people to help others. In 2021, its support of local non-profit programs helped more than 20,000 individuals.

For more information about the CCUW and how you can be part of this mission, visit ccuniteway.com or call 828-327-6851.