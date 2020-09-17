 Skip to main content
United prayer rally planned in Hickory
HICKORY — Several local churches will present a united prayer rally from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Lowes Foods City Park, 306 Main Ave., NW, near Hickory's Union Square.

Organizers include Pastor Ron Carson, Kathy Wilson, Chad Moretz, Kathleen Hartzler, Pastor Glenn Pinckney, Noel Powell, Barbara Wilson and Ann Mulkey.

CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed.

The rally is described as "crying out to God for repentance, mercy, peace and healing for the social unrest, children/youth, evils of the day, governing authorities and the church."

For more information, call Kathy Johnson at 828-381-7130.

