United prayer rally planned in Hickory

HICKORY — Several local churches will present a united prayer rally from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Lowes Foods City Park, 306 Main Ave., NW, near Hickory's Union Square.

The rally is described as "crying out to God for repentance, mercy, peace and healing for the social unrest, children/youth, evils of the day, governing authorities and the church."