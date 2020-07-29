United prayer rallies scheduled in area
United prayer rallies scheduled in area

HICKORY - Several local churches are cooperating to present a series of united prayer rallies in the area.

Kathy Johnson, organizer, said the rallies are being held as a cry to God for repentance, mercy, peace and healing for social unrest, children and youth, evils of the day, governing authorities and the church.

CDC guidelines for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 will be observed, Johnson said.

The first rally will be held from 7-8 p.m. Friday at the Catawba County Justice Center at 100 Government Drive in Newton.

A second rally will be held from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Newton-Conover Middle School at 873 Northern Drive, NW, Conover.

The third rally will be held from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 14 at 306 Main Ave., NW, Hickory.

For more information, call Johnson at 828-381-7130.

