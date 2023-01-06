United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter meets

NEWTON — The 120-year-old Ransom-Sherrill United Daughters of the Confederacy of Newton met Dec. 21 in Conover.

The chapter acknowledged the thanks for an annual monetary gift given to the W.G. "Bill" Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 1601 Brenner Ave. in Salisbury.

For more information, visit www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.

Objectives of the UDC chapter and organization are historical, educational, benevolent, memorial and patriotic. UDC members care for and acknowledge men and women veterans of all wars.

Special guest at the December meeting was Alex Floyd, Associate Librarian at Catawba County Public Library, Director of the Evelyn Rhodes Genealogy Room.