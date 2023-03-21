HICKORY — The United Arts Council of Catawba County has spring grants available for nonprofit organizations, artists, and students at www.artscatawba.org. All proposals are due by midnight on Thursday, March 23.

Projects Pool grants are for nonprofit organizations planning new or impactful cultural projects that will take place in Catawba County between July 1, 2023 and June 15, 2024. Funds must be matched dollar for dollar by the applicant. Applicants must appear before a grant panel on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Arts Improvement grants are for nonprofit arts organizations based in Catawba County with needs in capacity building, sustainability or developing relationships with BIPOC artists. These projects must take place between July 1, 2023 and June 15, 2024 and applicants must appear before a grant panel on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Innovative Artist Project grants are for individual artists or arts organizations planning projects that benefit the citizens of Catawba County. Applicants must appear before a grant panel on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Edna Bost Barringer Young Artist Award is for young people age 21 and younger who plan to continue studies in the visual or literary arts.

Projects Pool and Artist Improvement grants are from funds through the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program and Catawba County, City of Hickory, City of Conover, City of Newton and Town of Maiden. Innovative Artist Project grants are made possible by monies raised during a silent art auction held each year as part the Jingle Bell Bash, an annual fundraising event for the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

For more information, applications and guidelines, visit the UAC website at www.artscatawba.org or contact Ingrid Keller, executive director of the United Arts Council at 828-324-4906 ext. 302.