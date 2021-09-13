United Arts Council names new executive director

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my work at the Western Piedmont Symphony and will continue to be invested in their success,” she says.

Sharon Goodwin is the president of the board of directors of the Western Piedmont Symphony. She says, “Ingrid has served WPS with true leadership, moving it forward, driving positive results and lifting our stature in the arts communities and entire region the WPS serves.”

Keller grew up in Catawba County, graduating from Maiden High School. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elon University, and a Master of Arts degree in Arts Administration and Cultural Policy from the University of London. She was a winner of the Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 award in 2020. She has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory since 2016 and is currently president-elect. She has served on the Newton Public Art Commission and performed in theatrical productions with Hickory Community Theatre and The Green Room.

Matthew Troy, Music Director and Conductor of the Symphony, says, "Everyone at the Western Piedmont Symphony is grateful for her many contributions to our organization and are sad to see her go. However, we are so excited for her new opportunity and know she will remain a tireless advocate for the Symphony. Bravo, Ingrid!"