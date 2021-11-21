United Arts Council hosts Jingle Bell BASH

HICKORY —Tickets are now on sale for the Jingle Bell BASH (Benefitting Arts, Science and History), the signature fundraising event of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

To be held on Monday night, Dec. 6, at Lake Hickory Country Club, the BASH features food, a silent auction and a draw down raffle. While the Jingle Bell BASH will be an in-person event, ticketholders will have the option of live streaming if they prefer.

United Arts Council of Catawba County board member, Bonita Ferretti, is chairing the event with Kit Cannon, Chad East and Frank Young serving as emcees.

At the end of the evening, cash prizes totaling $12,500 will be awarded. The first-place prize will be $10,000; first runner up will receive $1,500; and second runner up, $1,000.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the specialties from local restaurants will be offered.

This year’s caterers include B-52’s American Bar and Grill, Boca, Café Gouda, Café Rule, Charlie Grainger’s, The Chocolate Possum, Fourk, Incredible Edibles, L & L Catering, Lake Hickory Country Club, Liazzo’s, Mas Amor Cantina, Notions, Provisions Catering, The Southern Sideboard and Vintage House Restaurant.