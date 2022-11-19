United Arts Council hosts Jingle Bell BASH

HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for the Jingle Bell BASH (Benefitting Arts, Science and History), the signature fundraising event of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. To be held on Monday night, Dec. 5, at Lake Hickory Country Club, the BASH features outstanding food, a silent auction and a draw-down raffle.

United Arts Council of Catawba County board member, Katherine Rogers, is chairing the event with the support of Jingle Bell BASH committee members Scott Anderson, Bonita Ferretti, Justin Fox, Linda Greenwell, Amanda Hetzel, Landon Lane and Mike Watson.

At the end of the evening, cash prizes totaling $12,500 will be awarded. The first-place prize will be $10,000; first runner-up will receive $1,500; and the second runner-up $1,000.

Other ways to win include the online 50/50 raffle sponsored by Alex Bernhardt, the in-person Wreath of Fortune sponsored by Piedmont Natural Gas, and the Bingo Board sponsored by von Drehle Corporation.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and specialties from local restaurants will be offered.

This year's caterers include Boca, Café Gouda, Café Rule, Charlie Grainger’s, Charolais Steakhouse, The Chocolate Possum, Edible Arrangements, Firehouse Subs, Fourk, Fresh Chef, Hickory Social House, Jason’s Deli, Lake Hickory Country Club, Liazzo’s, Mellow Mushroom, Notions, Provisions Catering, Riverbend Creamery, The Southern Sideboard, Standard Oyster Company and Vintage House Restaurant.

The evening will also include a silent auction with an emphasis on work by local artists. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit local artists through the Innovative Artist Grant. The auction will be online and will open on Nov. 28 at noon.

Tickets are $130 each and are available online at www.artscatawba.org. Advance tickets are required. Each ticket admits two people to the party at which heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages are provided. Credit cards, checks and cash are accepted. You do not have to be present to win. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.

For more information on the United Arts Council of Catawba County, visit www.artscatawba.org. To purchase a ticket to the BASH or make a donation, go online through the website link or send payment to 243 Third Ave., NE, Box 5, Hickory, NC 28601. The United Arts Council can also be reached at 828-324-4906.