Unique World Gifts celebrates 30 years

HICKORY — Unique World Gifts, the Catawba Valley’s only fair-trade resource, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022.
More than a store, Unique World Gifts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 1992 by the Hickory Mennonite Church and local citizens. Its mission is to support artisans and farmers in developing countries by creating an opportunity to earn a fair, sustainable income by bringing their products to the community.
Unique World Gifts partners with about 30 fair trade product distributors, such as Ten Thousand Villages, SERRV International, and Equal Exchange, who have a direct relationship with more than 100 artisan groups and farmer co-ops in about 40 developing countries.
The store also offers products from domestic organizations that offer support and training to women in need: Thistle Farms, which provides a healthy pathway for women survivors of sex trafficking and additions; The Women’s Bean Project, which hires and trains women who are chronically unemployed; and Bright Endeavors, which offers job training and support to young mothers.
The store, located at 2751 N. Center St. in Hickory, offers jewelry, clothing accessories, food, spices, coffee, chocolate, tableware, home and garden décor, personal care products, toys and games and more.
But as Executive Director Lana Ruffini points out, when shoppers buy from Unique World Gifts, the item they purchase is only half the story.
“Our shoppers are leaving the store with a delicious bag of coffee, a beautiful piece of pottery or a soothing body lotion. But what they’re really doing is investing in a farmer so he can pay his workers a fair wage, a potter who can afford to send her children to school, and a woman who is on a journey toward healing," Ruffini said.
"I know without a doubt that this organization has made a profound impact on people across the developing world and in the US over the last 30 years. And I hope more people will discover the store so that we can continue to grow that impact.”
As a 501(c)3 organization, UWG relies in part on donations from individuals, and church and civic organizations to fulfill its mission. To make a donation, visit the store or go to www.uniqueworldgifts.org.
Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.