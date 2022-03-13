Unique World Gifts celebrates 30 years

But as Executive Director Lana Ruffini points out, when shoppers buy from Unique World Gifts, the item they purchase is only half the story.

“Our shoppers are leaving the store with a delicious bag of coffee, a beautiful piece of pottery or a soothing body lotion. But what they’re really doing is investing in a farmer so he can pay his workers a fair wage, a potter who can afford to send her children to school, and a woman who is on a journey toward healing," Ruffini said.

"I know without a doubt that this organization has made a profound impact on people across the developing world and in the US over the last 30 years. And I hope more people will discover the store so that we can continue to grow that impact.”

As a 501(c)3 organization, UWG relies in part on donations from individuals, and church and civic organizations to fulfill its mission. To make a donation, visit the store or go to www.uniqueworldgifts.org.

Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.