Unifour Foundation Endowment awards grants

HICKORY — The board of the Unifour Foundation Endowment recently announced $220,080 in local grant awards.
Grants totaling $112,830 were made to the following organizations to support COVID-19 relief and health and human services:
• 957 Mobile Café for general operating support
• American Red Cross - Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter for disaster relief in the Unifour counties
• Caldwell Senior Center Inc. for general operating support
• Catawba County Council on Aging for general operating support
• Children's Home Society of North Carolina Inc. for family recruitment
• Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for general operating support
• Habitat for Humanity - Catawba Valley Inc. for the Ridgeview project
• Helping Hands Clinic of Caldwell County Inc. for adjusting to COVID-19
• Hickory Soup Kitchen for nourishing the community
• Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Hickory for the Shelter of Hope Homeless Shelter Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for Alexander County capacity building
• South Caldwell Christian Ministries for the Safe at Home program
• The Corner Table for program supplies
• Women's Resource Center Inc. for the Pantry with a Purpose program
• YMCA of Catawba Valley for emergency child care as result of COVID-19
Grants totaling $68,000 were made to the following organizations to support substance use and mental health:
• Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare for the L.E.A.D. Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program
• Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, Inc. for the Keeping Them Safe program
• Safe Harbor of NC Inc. for transformation through transition
• TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from the Unifour region
Grants totaling $20,750 were made to the following organizations to support arts, recreation and economic development:
• Foothills Conservancy of NC for new public recreation lands in Burke and Catawba counties
• Hickory Community Theatre for keeping downtown Hickory alive and vibrant
• Hiddenite Center for the Lucas Mansion third floor gutter addition
• Western Piedmont Symphony Inc. for the Support the Symphony! Program
Grants totaling $18,500 were made to the following organizations to support education and early childhood development:
Catawba County Hispanic Ministry Inc., “Centro Latino” for the Abriendo Puertas: Opening Doors for Latino Students program
• Catawba Science Center for the Portal To Science program
• Hickory Museum of Art for the Suffrage program
• Outreach Center for the W.O.W. (Wishes, Opportunties, and Wonders) program
Jamie Treadaway, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Unifour Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many members of our community that have supported our work.”
For more information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Jeanne Dairaghi at 828-618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Unifour Foundation is one of 71 endowments that make up the Catawba Valley Community Foundation. The Unifour Foundation promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.