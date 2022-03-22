 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Unidentified body found in Hiddenite; autopsy set for Wednesday

Alexander County authorities are attempting to identify a body found in Hiddenite on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Chris Bowman said Hiddenite volunteer firefighters came upon the remains about three-quarters of a mile from Hiddenite Elementary School.

The firefighters were searching for Kenny Walker, a 54-year-old man from the Hiddenite area who was reported missing about a month ago. Bowman said the remains were not well-preserved but appeared to be those of a white man. 

The body had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon. Bowman said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and he hopes to learn more when the results of the procedure are available.

 

