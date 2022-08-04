Unemployment rises in Catawba County, reaching 3.8%

The unemployment rate rose in Catawba County in June as the number of people unemployed increased by about 300.

The unemployment rate in the county increased from 3.4% to 3.8% from May to June, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce. It is the second month in a row unemployment has increased.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate stayed below the state average of 4.1%.

Unemployment rates increased in 98 counties and decreased in two in June, a news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce said. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 8%. Orange and Buncombe counties had the lowest at 3.3%.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate is still lower than it was in June 2021, when the unemployment rate was 5.3%.

The total labor force of people working or looking for work in Catawba County decreased in June, to 79,037. That’s down from 79,223 in May.

The number of people employed in Catawba County decreased by 521 people in June, to 76,012. The number of people unemployed increased by 335 in June to 3,025.

In June 2021, there were 72,410 people employed and 4,074 unemployed and looking for work.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 4.1% in May. In Burke County, it was 3.9% and in Alexander County, it was 3.6%.