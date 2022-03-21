Unemployment inches up to 3.5% in Catawba County

The unemployment rate in Catawba County rose slightly in January but stayed below the statewide average.

In Catawba County, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, according to data from the N.C. Department of Commerce released Friday. In December, the county unemployment rate was 3%.

The trend is reflected statewide, with unemployment rates increasing in every county, a news release from the N.C. Department of Commerce says. The statewide rate was 3.8% in January, up from 3.2% in December.

Catawba County’s January unemployment rate is on the low end of North Carolina counties. The lowest rate was 2.6% in Orange County, and the highest was 8.1% in Scotland County, the Department of Commerce said.

Though the unemployment rate increased, it is still down from a year earlier. In January 2021 the unemployment rate in Catawba County was 5.8% and 5.9% statewide.

The number of people unemployed increased to 2,720 in January. The total number of people working or looking for work is 77,782.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 3.7% in January. In Burke County, it was 3.4% and in Alexander County, it was 3.2%.