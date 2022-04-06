Unemployment in Catawba County stays stable at 3.4%

The unemployment rate in Catawba County dipped slightly in February along with half the counties in North Carolina.

The unemployment rate in the county dropped from 3.5% to 3.4% from January to February, according to data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Unemployment rates decreased in 50 counties, increased in 12 counties and stayed the same in 38 counties, a press release from the N.C. Department of Commerce said.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate stayed below the state average of 3.7%.

The county’s unemployment rate is still higher than it was in December when it was 3%. It is lower than it was a year prior in February 2021, when the unemployment rate was 5.6%.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate is lower than many counties. The lowest unemployment rate in February was 2.5% in Orange County, and the highest was 8.9% in Hyde County.

The number of people employed in Catawba County increased slightly in February, to 75,538. The number of people unemployed decreased to 2,642.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 3.6% in February. In Burke County, it was 3.3% and in Alexander County, it was 3.1%.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.