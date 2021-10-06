'Under the Sails' grief support offered

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely journey. Carolina Caring invites those in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one to bring a lunch or purchase a take-out meal at a local downtown eatery and participate in an “Under the Sails” time of sharing and connecting with others on their own journeys of healing. The grief support group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Hickory on Union Square.