Ukraine remembered as people gather in Union Square for National Day of Prayer

People prayed for healing, strength and peace in downtown Hickory on Thursday during the National Day of Prayer.

The United Prayer Rallies group organized the day-long event and had people from 24 churches, schools and law enforcement agencies lead prayers and songs on the CommScope Stage in Union Square.

A Ukrainian American, Lydia Cottrell, 60, of Hickory, led prayers for Ukraine. She said she has many family members and friends in Ukraine who are being impacted by the Russian invasion.

As Cottrell prayed for the welfare of the Ukrainian people, a plane flew over the square prompting her to say, “Let these planes flying over remind you of the planes that are flying over (Ukraine) and shooting missiles.” She asked the audience to think of Ukraine and pray every time they hear a plane in the sky.

“We pray for Russian soldiers, that as (God) opened the blinded eyes of the Roman Centurion to gaze upon the one he had pierced and to turn his heart toward what he could see,” Cottrell said. “So also might (God) open their eyes to the work they have been driven to do, that they might see and leave Ukraine and her land.”

Cottrell wore a traditional Ukrainian dress with embroidered red poppies and a vinok, which is a traditional head piece made of flowers. Her vinok was made of poppy flowers. She said Ukrainians wear different vinoks and embroidery designs to signify which region of Ukraine they are from.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants to wipe out our Ukrainian independence,” Cottrell said. “Wearing our national clothing is part of how we are standing up against him.”

Cottrell said her grandfather emigrated to America from Ukraine in 1917. Cottrell was born in America but reconnected with family members in southwest Ukraine while doing missionary work in 1993 and 1994.

People at the prayer rally danced with colorful silk flags in the grass as students from Hickory Christian Academy sang a worship song called “Closer” by Maverick City. Several students from the academy led prayers, including 11th-grader Will Gemme.

“Lord, I pray right now, Lord,” Gemme said. “If (people) feel like they’re not worthy enough to come to you with their problems. What I pray right now, Lord, is that they will realize, Lord, that you are enough and that you will take them in and you will bring them closer to you.”

After Gemme’s prayer, the students of Hickory Christian Academy gathered around Jenny Sigmon, a former counselor at the school. Sigmon is in Hospice care. The students sang a song of prayer and blessings then one by one gave Sigmon hugs and expressed their love for her and her family.

“I love all of those students and, of course, I love the Lord,” Sigmon said. “I am out here to just worship the Lord and pray for revival. It is amazing to be able to face death and have no fear through Jesus Christ.”

