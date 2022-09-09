U.S. 321 southbound bridge to close for 3 weekends; northbound bridge to carry both lanes

The bridge carrying U.S. 321 South over Lake Hickory is set to close completely for three weekends in a row. During that time, U.S. 321 will shrink to one lane in each direction on the northbound bridge.

The southbound bridge is getting repairs because the beams of the 1962 bridge have corroded over the years and the pavement on top has been worn down, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

To repair the bridge’s surface, the bridge will close at 7 p.m. today and reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closing pattern will repeat Sept. 16-19 and Sept. 23-26, NCDOT said in a news release.

The northbound bridge will carry both lanes of traffic during the closures. Southbound traffic will crossover onto the northbound bridge, then back on to the main road after the bridge. Northbound traffic will narrow to one lane to cross the bridge.

During this time, the road’s surface will be removed and replaced with latex-modified concrete, NCDOT said.

Closing the bridge allows the NHM Constructors crews to work safely, the NCDOT said.

“The most efficient way to conduct these necessary operations is to move all traffic onto the U.S. 321 north bridge,” Division 11 Engineer Michael Poe said in the release. “We understand this will cause delays for three weekends. The benefit is that all drivers will have a smooth bridge surface that will safely serve commuters and visitors alike.”

In May, a man died after driving his truck into a piece of construction equipment in a closed portion of the U.S. 321 southbound bridge.

Since, there have been few lane closures. The project was stalled by some supply chain delays, NCDOT said in June.

Construction to repair the bridge has been going on beneath the structure. About 75% of the work underneath is complete, including beam and bolt repairs and painting, NCDOT said in a release.

The project is expected to cost $1.9 million. The contract with NHM Constructors calls for the work to be finished by Nov. 30.