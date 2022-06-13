 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. 321 bridge repairs slowed by wait for steel supplies; state officials say $1.9 million project should still be completed in 2022

Traffic flows across the southbound U.S. 321 bridge last week. Repairs to the bridge have been slowed by a delayed shipment of steel.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Work to repair and reinforce the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory has slowed because of a supply delay.

The repairs are needed because the beams of the 1962 bridge have corroded over the years and the pavement on top has been worn down, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Work began in April. The contractor, NHM Constructors, is able to close one or both lanes of the southbound road for construction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights.

Construction has slowed because of a wait for materials, NCDOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama said.

“Obtaining materials has been difficult, understandably so, for this project,” he said.

The contractor is waiting on a shipment of steel, which is expected this week, Uchiyama said. After the steel is used to reinforce the beams below the bridge, the contractor will mill the road and repave it.

The project is scheduled to be complete at the end of November. The completion date has not changed. The project is about 30% complete, according to the NCDOT construction progress report.

NHM Constructors contracted for the job at a price of $1.9 million.

