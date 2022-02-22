U.S. 321 bridge repair could start in March; project will take months

Repairs on the U.S. Highway 321 bridge over Lake Hickory could begin as early as March 1.

The southbound bridge needs repairs to the steel beams holding it up, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The bridge, which links Catawba and Caldwell counties, is scheduled to be replaced when the highway is widened to six lanes. That project is not scheduled to begin for several years. Repairs to the southbound bridge are needed now, NCDOT said.

NHM Constructors was contracted for the project for $1.9 million, NCDOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama said.

The contractor is able to start work on March 1, but may wait for warmer temperatures to begin, Uchiyama said.

The project is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 30 this year.

The bridge was built in 1962, according to NCDOT. Over the years the steel beams of the southbound bridge have been weakened and now require regular maintenance. The asphalt overlay placed on the southbound lanes nearly two decades ago is also worn down and often gets potholes.