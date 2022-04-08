U.S. 321 bridge closures began Wednesday; traffic disruptions could end by July 31

Traffic disruptions while work takes place on the U.S. Highway 321 bridge could end in July.

Any work requiring the bridge to close must be completed by July 31, NCDOT said. NHM Constructors must pay $850 per day for any closures after that date.

The repair project started Wednesday. One of the two southbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 321 bridge was closed for construction.

Road closures for the project are allowed weeknights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. until July 31, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The project, which will repair the steel beams supporting the bridge and replace the surface of the road, is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 30, according to NCDOT.

The construction company NHM Constructors was contracted for the job for $1.9 million. The company plans to close the entire southbound bridge at night for construction, narrowing traffic to one lane in each direction, NCDOT said. When both lanes are closed, the southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 321 will cross over to the northbound bridge, which will carry one lane of traffic in each direction.

The contractor is starting the project by building crossover lanes to move southbound traffic to the northbound bridge and back when the southbound bridge is closed.

The project will also require closing the southbound bridge during the day on two weekends in the future, NCDOT said.

The bridge was built in 1962, according to NCDOT. The steel support beams of the bridge have been corroded by water and de-icing salt, reducing the size of the beams, according to the NCDOT. During construction, those beams will be replaced and reinforced where needed, then painted.

An asphalt overlay placed on the southbound lane 18 years ago has also worn down. Potholes are a regular problem. The concrete surface and asphalt overlay will be removed and replaced, NCODT said.

The bridge is safe to use, but repairs were needed before the scheduled replacement of the bridge, which is slated to happen during the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes, according to NCDOT.

