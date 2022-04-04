U.S. 312 southbound bridge could close 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknight; closures may begin Wednesday

The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.

Those traffic disruptions could start as early as Wednesday, and the bridge work is expected to take seven months.

The southbound bridge is in need of repairs to the steel beams holding it up and the asphalt on top, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. NHM Constructors was contracted for $1.9 million to complete the project.

The company said it tentatively plans to start nightly closures on Wednesday, according to NCDOT Communications Officer David Uchiyama.

The road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays, Uchiyama said. When the southbound bridge is closed, drivers heading south will cross onto the northbound bridge, which will carry one lane in each direction, Uchiyama said.

The project’s scheduled completion date is Nov. 30, and nighttime closures could take place until construction is complete, Uchiyama said.

The road cannot be closed on weekends or holidays, he said.

The bridge was built in 1962, according to NCDOT. Over the years the steel beams of the southbound bridge have weakened and now require regular maintenance. The asphalt overlay placed on the southbound lanes nearly two decades ago is also worn down and often craters into potholes. Repairs to the steel beams and removal and replacement of old concrete will eliminate the need for frequent maintenance, DOT officials said.

Both the north and southbound bridges are expected to be replaced entirely when U.S. 321 is expanded to six lanes, according to NCDOT. The expansion project is not scheduled to begin for several years.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.