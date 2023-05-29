Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — There is a critical shortage of child care in the community, and many facilities are looking for qualified employees.

If you have ever considered working in the early childhood field, but didn’t know how or where to start, now’s your chance.

First Steps to Teaching Young Children, an Early Childhood Academy for Alexander and Catawba County residents, begins at CVCC on June 5 and runs through June 15. Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the CVCC Main Campus.

Upon completion of the academy, participants will have an employment portfolio of training certificates required by the state of North Carolina and will be immediately eligible for employment in the field of early care and education.

The cost of the academy is $40. Scholarships may be available for qualifying students. If you would like to register or if you have questions, email Andra Ingle at aingle@cvcc.edu or call Ashley Benfield at 828-695-6512.

First Steps to Teaching Young Children is sponsored by CVCC, the Catawba County Partnership for Children, the Alexander County Partnership for Children, and the Children’s Resource Center.