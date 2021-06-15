 Skip to main content
Two vehicles involved in a wreck in Hickory on Tuesday
Two vehicles involved in a wreck in Hickory on Tuesday

image0.jpeg

Hickory police officers investigate a car crash in Hickory Tuesday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

Two cars were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Eighth Street NE and 10th Avenue NE on Tuesday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported from the scene. 

One of the vehicles came to a stop in front of a home, but did not hit the house.

Officials with Hickory Police, Hickory Fire and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene. 

