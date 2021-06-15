Two vehicles involved in a wreck in Hickory on Tuesday

Two cars were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Eighth Street NE and 10th Avenue NE on Tuesday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported from the scene.

One of the vehicles came to a stop in front of a home, but did not hit the house.

Officials with Hickory Police, Hickory Fire and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.