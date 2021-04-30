Two vehicles collide on Second Street NE in Hickory; traffic slowed

A two-vehicle crash on Second Street NE in Hickory slowed traffic in that area Friday morning.
Hickory police and firefighters responded to the collision.
Reports from the scene indicate no serious injuries in the wreck.
Robert Reed
